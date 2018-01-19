Expert shares how to spot the signs of domestic violence

Two local woman were killed in separate incidents in just the past week. (Source WOIO)

Two local woman were killed in separate incidents in just the past week.

One in four women, one in seven men and one in three teenagers are victims of domestic violence.

In 2016 Cleveland had more than 1,900 domestic violence charges filed, more than 260 in Euclid.

Euclid man tells 911 dispatcher 'I just killed my wife'

Two cities that had murders this week resulting from domestic violence.

A Euclid man told a 911 dispatcher "I just killed my wife."

In another fatal domestic violence incident earlier in the week Richard Williams held police and SWAT at bay for hours outside his Cleveland home on Archmere Avenue.

He finally came out and when police went in his house they found his wife, Linda Myles had been murdered.

Williams is now being held on a $1 million bond.

Wife found murdered in Old Brooklyn; husband in custody

"If we're really looking at a short specific definition of domestic violence, it's about power and control," Spokeswoman with the Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center Megan Gergen said.

Gergen said domestic violence raises its ugly head in many ways.

"I'm telling you that I'm going to control your finances. I'm telling you, you can't have communication with your friends. I'm telling you, you can't have communication with your family. You can't work," Gergen said.

Gergen said getting out of an abusive relationship is not as easy as just leaving.

"It could be safety issues. They told me if I was going to leave they would kill me. They told me if I was going to leave they were going to harm my family or my friends or they would take the kids away from me. It could be any of those things, but it could also be love or hope," Gergen said.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, make a secret plan to leave and reach out to the domestic violence center for help.

"We have a domestic shelter for individuals and families who are in immediate danger. I can't stay home. I have to leave. We have therapy services. We have parenting classes, TV education classes.

The Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center has a 24-hour helpline at (216) 391-HELP 4357.

