Case Western Reserve University professors weigh in on President Donald Trump's first year in office

It's been one year since President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

In that year, Republicans tried and failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, but succeeded in passing a big tax cut bill.

We asked Case Western Reserve University professors to weigh in on the first year of the Trump presidency.

Political Science Professor Kathryn Lavelle said it's been a busy year for Congress.

"The defeat of the Obamacare repeal efforts repeatedly, and then the fact that they kept coming back, but then the tax cut victory at the end, which is a significant policy advance for the congress," said Lavelle.

So how successful has Trump been so far?

"In the way that we traditionally think of success, Trump has not been successful," said Political Science Associate Professor Justin Buchler. "Legislatively, the only thing that has happened is the tax cut, and that would have happened no matter what which Republican had won."

Trump supporters frequently site the tax cut and what the call its positive impact on the American economy.

"The only place in which Trump might be able to claim credit is the stock market," said Buchler. "However, the stock market of most countries around the world, stock markets are doing well around the world, so it's not even clear that can be attributed to anything related to Trump."

A lot of the most memorable moments in this presidency, though, cannot be measured in policy.

"I think what's on a lot of Americans' minds is what's new and what's not, because a lot of this presidency feels very new and unfamiliar," said Peter Shulman, Associate Professor of History "This, I think, is reflected in the president's temperament, his behavior, his tweets."

However, Shulman says there's still a long way to go before we can truly determine the standout moments of Trump as president.

"It's hard to make a strong judgment as to whether a presidency is successful or not," said Shulman. "There are plenty of presidencies, if you were to cut them off after 365 days, would seem, not very successful."

