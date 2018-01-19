Dangerous ice conditions, Coast Guard warns people in Ohio

The Coast Guard pulls one of their own out of Lake Erie during a training operation (Source: WOIO)

The Coast Guard is warning people of possible dangerous ice conditions in Ohio and Michigan.

Officials said there is a potential chance of unstable ice conditions because of the possibility of warmer temperatures mixed with rain and fog over the weekend.

Walking out on the ice is dangerous during increases in the temperature.

US Coast Guard trains for ice rescues on frozen Lake Erie

"We want to see these warnings taken seriously," said Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Cmdr. Rob Berry. "If you are going out on the ice, preparation is paramount. If you aren't thinking about safety for yourself, think about it for your loved ones."

The Coast Guard wants to remind sport enthusiasts:

Check the forecast and understand local ice conditions before going out

Tell a family or friends exactly where you are going and when you will be back

Dress for the water temperature and wear a life jacket in cause you fall in

Wear bright and reflective clothing to help rescuers in finding you

Bring distress signals Flares Whistles Compass GPS Personal locator beacon

Take a marine VHF radio or cell phone with extra batteries

Bring ice picks or screw drivers to pull yourself out of the water and onto the ice in a worst case scenario.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.