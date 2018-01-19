Delta releases new requirements for travelers with service or support animals

According to the news release the decision was made to help protect travelers, employees and the animals. (Source Michelle Warner)

Delta sent out a news release they are adding requirements for travelers with service or support animals.

According to the news release the decision was made to help protect travelers, employees and the animals.

More documentation will be required for service or support animals, according to Delta.

The airline said this will regulate safety risks involving untrained animals during a flight.

Delta said about 250,000 service or support animals are on flights annually, 180 million people travel with Delta annually.

Comfort turkeys, gliding possums, snakes and spiders are just some of the animals to board the airline, according to Delta.

According to the news release the airline has seen an 84 percent increase in reported animal incidents since 2016.

Delta said employees have reported an increase in acts of aggression from service and support animals.

The airline said starting March 1 travelers with a service or support animal will have to show proof of health or vaccinations 48 hours in advance.

A letter prepared and signed by a doctor or licensed mental health professional confirming the animal can behave will also be required, according to Delta.

