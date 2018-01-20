Thousands gather for Women's March in Cleveland

Thousands of people were at Public Square for the Cleveland Women's March on Saturday. (Source Cleveland 19 viewer)

Thousands of people were at Public Square for the Cleveland Women's March on Saturday.

The first 90 minutes of the of the event on Saturday speakers shared their views and values at Public Square.

The theme of the march this year is "Power to the Polls"

Speakers encouraged everyone at the event to make sure their voice is heard.

Cleveland Women's March, 'we are unstoppable, another world is possible'

People at the event were advised to get out and vote.

A Cleveland City Councilman said people should reach out and talk to local government officials to help make a change.

The first chant of the march was "We are unstoppable, another world is possible."

Speaker at Cleveland Women's March encourages people to reach out to politicians

"Donald Trump has to go" was another chant shouted during the march.

Chrissy Stonebraker-Martinez who was a speaker at the march said voting and marching is just the first step.

Last year a massive estimated crowd of 500,000 took their message to the streets of Washington D.C. to bring awareness to issues of legislation and policies regarding human rights, including women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights and the natural environment.

7,000 people attended the march.

