Woman shoots man in Stark County, victim in critical

A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting a man in Bethlehem Township on Friday night.

Angela Webb is in the Stark County Jail, accused of shooting a 45-year-old man at a home in the 6100 block of Hudson Drive SW.

Stark County deputies were called to the scene around 5:40 p.m., and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

His identity has not been released.

Deputies continue to investigate, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at (330) 430-3800.

