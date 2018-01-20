Speaker at Cleveland Women's March encourages people to reach out to politicians

Kerry McCormack encouraged people to call government officials at the Cleveland Women's March in Cleveland. (Source WOIO)

One of the speakers at the Cleveland Women's March on Saturday encouraged people to reach out to local politicians.

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack said people should call government officials and share their concerns and views of the community.

“Hear our voice,” was the message last year and this year they say it is time to act and that is how they came up with the message, “Power to the polls.”

