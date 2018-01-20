Cleveland Women's March, 'we are unstoppable, another world is possible'

Thousands of people chanted "We are unstoppable, another world is possible," during the Cleveland Women's March on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

Thousands of people chanted "We are unstoppable, another world is possible," during the Cleveland Women's March on Saturday.

The theme of the event this year is "Power to the Polls."

Chrissy Stonebraker-Martinez who was a speaker at the march said voting and marching is just the first step.

Earlier in the day Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack said people should call government officials and share their concerns and views of the community.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.