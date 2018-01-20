Man found guilty for 2016 double murder in downtown Cleveland

James Johnson was found guilty for the 2016 double murder in downtown Cleveland.

A jury found Johnson guilty of the following charges:

aggravated murder (three counts)

murder (two counts)

felonious assault (two counts)

aggravated burglary

aggravated robberies (four counts)

kidnappings (four counts)

tampering with evidence

The penalty phase will begin on Thursday, this is a death penalty case.

Back in 2016 police named Johnson as a suspect in the murders of Brandon James and Rasheed Bandy.

Bandy was shot in the head and died at MetroHealth Medical Center. James was shot in his back. He was found in the hallway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Johnson shot and killed the men at the Archer Apartments at 1215 West 9th Street in downtown Cleveland.

