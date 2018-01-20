7,000 people attend Cleveland Women's March

7,000 people attended the Women's March on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department announced 7,000 people attended the Cleveland Women's March on Saturday.

Police posted photos on social media from a "bird's eye view."

The event on Jan. 20 lasted about three hours.

The theme of the event this year is "Power to the Polls."

Chrissy Stonebraker-Martinez who was a speaker at the march said voting and marching is just the first step.

Earlier in the day Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack said people should call government officials and share their concerns and views of the community.

