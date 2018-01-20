Mail will continue to be delivered during government shutdown

The United States Postal Service said operations will not be interrupted during the government shutdown. (Source: Jordan Smith/RNN)

The USPS said all post offices will remain open for business.

The postal service said they are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of their products and services.

USPS operations will not be interrupted due to the Gov’t shutdown, & all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products & services, & not by tax dollars, USPS will not be impacted. pic.twitter.com/FS7kyvlONV — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 20, 2018

During the last government shutdown, more than 50,000 federal employees in Ohio were furloughed, but ended up receiving back-pay when work resumed.

