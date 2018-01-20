Pipe burst damages books at Hudson Library, will be closed Sunday

Aleksander Bogoniewski recorded video of the water coming down at the library. (Source Aleksander Bogoniewski)

The Hudson Library and Historical Society will be closed on Sunday after a water pipe burst.

The Hudson Fire Department said the pipe burst damaged books in the building. Majority of the books damaged were in the children's section.

Investigators said water came down this afternoon through the ceiling.

There is no word at this time of how much the damage will cost to repair.

Aleksander Bogoniewski recorded video of the water coming down through the ceiling, the video he shot is below.

