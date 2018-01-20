LeBron James becomes 7th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 p - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James becomes 7th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is now the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 points in a career.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement about LeBron's accomplishment.

“Congratulations to LeBron on reaching 30,000 points – yet another milestone in an extraordinary career that continues to inspire.”

The Cavs posted a video of James reaching the milestone on Twitter.

LeBron is the youngest player to reach this accomplishment. 

