Oklahoma City scores 148 points in Thunder victory against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder scored 148 points in the team's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

This is the most amount of points the Cavs have given up this season.

Cleveland is now 27-18 on the year, they are 16-6 at Quicken Loans Area this season.

The Thunder shot 58 percent from the field, OKC shot 46.7 percent from three.

The Cavs shot 27 percent from three in the game.

Oklahoma City had 16 offensive rebounds in the game, Cleveland had 3 offensive rebounds.

Four players on the Thunder had more than 20 points, only one player with the Cavs had more than 20 points in the game.

