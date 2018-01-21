Barberton Police investigating triple shooting

Barberton Police say three people were shot and injured outside of a daycare center in the 300 block of Wooster Road North late Saturday.

In a press release, Barberton Police Public Information Officer Marty Eberhart said officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

Police found the three victims with gunshot wounds, and they were transported to local hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown, and no names have been released.

Police did not say if a suspect was arrested, and did not give a description of the suspect.

Police are actively investigating.

