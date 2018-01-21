Barberton Police investigating triple shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Barberton Police investigating triple shooting

Barberton Police say three people were shot and injured outside of a daycare center in the 300 block of Wooster Road North late Saturday. 

In a press release, Barberton Police Public Information Officer Marty Eberhart said officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. 

Police found the three victims with gunshot wounds, and they were transported to local hospitals. 

Their conditions are unknown, and no names have been released. 

Police did not say if a suspect was arrested, and did not give a description of the suspect. 

Police are actively investigating. 

