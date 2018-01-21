AP Source: Browns meet with Haley about coordinator job

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have discussed their offensive coordinator position with former Pittsburgh play-caller Todd Haley.
Haley has interviewed with Browns coach Hue Jackson, according to the person who spoke Sunday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any interviews. Haley spent six years with the Steelers before he was fired last week.
Jackson has handled offensive coordinator duties the past two seasons. But after going 0-16, Jackson said he was open to hiring a coordinator. He also has met with Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and fired New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo about the job.
Haley was dismissed after the Steelers lost 45-42 to Jacksonville in the playoffs.
ESPN first reported the Browns' interest in Haley.
Haley's familiarity with the AFC North and his knowledge of the Steelers would be a major asset for the Browns.
