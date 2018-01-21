Parma Police officers forgo shaving and help send local child to Disney World

Ella will be going to Disney World for her wish. (Source: A Special Wish Cleveland/Parma Police)

Parma Police officers presented a check to one local girl battling a life-threatening disorder, and that money will help her fulfill her wish.

In November 2017, Parma Police officers participated in "No Shave November" to raise the funds for A Special Wish Foundation.

On Saturday, they presented a check for $6,256 to Ella, a 10-year-old girl from Brooklyn.

So proud of our patrol officers who collected and made donations for the No-Shave November campaign. They presented a check for $6,256 to A Special Wish Foundation to send Ella to Disney World. Great job officers and thank you to all who donated. pic.twitter.com/xSygwanXEN — Parma Police (@ParmaPolice) January 21, 2018

Ella is battling a very rare, and often life-threatening form of Epilepsy.

Her wish was to go to Disney, and that's now possible thanks to the officers and the foundation.

