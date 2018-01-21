Woman killed in Canton house fire

A house fire in Canton Sunday claimed one life.

The fire at 1238 Shadyside Ave. SW broke out around 8:45 a.m.

Police say a neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke.

According to the Stark County coroner's office a woman was found on the floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the woman is in her 60.s but her name has not been released.

The woman's cause of death remains under investigation as well as what started the fire.

