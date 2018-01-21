Senate will try again on Monday to end federal government shutdown

The Senate has set noon Monday to vote on ending the Democratic delays against a bill that would reopen government.

Lawmakers went to work Sunday on day two of the federal government shutdown looking for a way to end it.

Leaders on both sides blamed the other while a group of moderate Republicans and Democrats tried to come up with a compromise they could support.

It's still not clear if there is a compromise in place or if there are enough votes to end the shutdown.

Differences over immigration and spending have been the two main sticking points.

