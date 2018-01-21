Community mourns loss of popular Westside Market vendor

Vendors at the the Westside Market are mourning the sudden loss of a man who's produce stand has been there for more than a century.

58-year-old Richard Calabrese died suddenly in a freak accident while trying to change his tire this past Thursday.

Now the Westside Market as well as his family is remembering his legacy.

"It blew us away honestly. We didn't expect it at all," said Westside Market employee, John Bonn.

Calabrese is a name that's been interwoven into the history of the West Side for generations.

"The history of my family stand goes all the way back to the beginning of the West Side Market," said Richard's Daughter, Kim Calabrese

But just days ago, Richard - the third generation and current owner of Calabrese produce stand suddenly died.

"He had a heart of gold. He didn't have a single enemy. He just would laugh and love," said Kim.

Kim has been taking care of things at the produce stand since her fathers death.

"We have had customers that are generations of customers and we had people coming over the weekend who say they've been doing this for 40 years every single week."

Though he was a familiar face to everyone who passed through the market, they all held a special place in his heart as well

"He was a friendly guy. He always knew his customers by name," said Bonn.

Though the future of the stand hangs in the balance of uncertainty, Kim is proud of the legacy left behind by her father and the produce stand as well.

"They're giving us time to decide what we want to do with the stand. It's gonna be a great memory and it's gonna be a great memory that everyone's gonna remember and never forget," said Kim.

