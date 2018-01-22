Northeast Ohio weather: Slightly warmer weather today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

A warm front will lift north through NE Ohio this morning. A cold front will swing across the area tonight. A trough of low pressure will move in Tuesday, followed by another trough on Wednesday. High pressure will return by Thursday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! It is very mild out there this morning. Think "spring" today!

9:00 AM: 48°, Noon: 54°, 5:00 PM: 59°

We're also waking up to areas of fog and light rain. This should lift by mid-morning, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. We should be rain-free from about 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

After 6:00 PM, we are fair game for rain showers. (For many of us, these will hold off until 7:00 PM or so.) Scattered rain showers will continue through the night.

Wintry Weather Possible Soon:

At this time, we are thinking we'll wake up to dry conditions on Tuesday morning. Short range model guidance is hinting at a light wintry mix moving in through the day.

As temperatures fall on Tuesday evening, we'll change over to snow showers. Lake effect snow does look likely from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Accumulation looks fairly minor at this time. We'll keep a close eye on this and we'll keep you updated.

Dry Ending To The Work Week:

With high pressure nosing back in by Thursday, the end of the work week will be pretty nice!

Thursday's high: 33° with decreasing clouds

Friday's high: 47° with a mix of sun and clouds

Weekend Outlook:

Models are indicating that another cold front will move in this weekend. It will be warm enough for rain to move in on Saturday. We may change over to a wintry mix at some point Sunday.

There isn't a whole lot of consistency right now, so we'll need to watch closely to see how this develops through the week. Stay tuned!

