Northeast Ohio weather: Wet night ahead and warm

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front will be tracking through tonight from west to east. Waves of showers will be likely through the night. Rainfall amounts look to be in the .25" to .50" range. Stay alert for ice jam problems if you live near a river or stream. Temperatures will be well above normal still tonight. By morning we will be in the low to mid 40s. Much colder air builds in tomorrow behind the storm. It will be quite windy as wind gusts approach 40 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. I have light rain showers around that could mix with some sleet at times. Tuesday night will feature light snow and flurries. We expect little snow accumulation. A colder feel on Wednesday is in the forecast with clouds and flurries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.