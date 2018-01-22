West side resident demands action after overnight shooting in Cleveland: 'No one is doing anything about it'

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Cleveland's west side. At least one victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Cleveland police, the man was shot in the 14000 block of Lakota Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The shooting scene sits between James A. Garfield Elementary School and John Marshall High School.

A short time later, police say the shooting victim showed up at a nearby gas station about a mile away at West 140th Street and Triskett Road seeking help.

A man shot in the head in the area of W140th and Trisket at 0120 this AM. Critical condition at Metro Health Medical Center. See the latest on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/rDGTiJRZzZ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) January 22, 2018

Officers and paramedics responded to the gas station and rushed the man to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

A witness in the area said he heard multiple gunshots overnight. He says he has been concerned about crime in the area for a long time now.

"I was just talking to a neighbor today about the fact I was afraid there was going to be a drive by in the neighborhood," says neighborhood resident Ron Cornett. "Police haven't done anything about it for a long time, and we've been calling, and no one is doing anything about it."

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

