2 women, 13 animals rescued from burning home in Akron

Akron firefighters rescued two women and more than a dozen animals, including cats and a snake, from a house fire in Akron.

According to the Akron Fire Department, crews responded to the home in the 900 block of Kennebec Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the garage and basement of the home when the first firefighters arrived to the scene.

Two females escaped from the home, as well as two dogs, 10 cats, and one snake.

An Akron fire official said crews had difficulty battling the fire because the home is on a dead end street and there was limited access.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 4 a.m.

The Red Cross was requested to help with the displaced woman and animals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

