Renowned 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit comes to Cleveland Museum of Art

All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (Source: Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum)

An internationally-acclaimed art exhibit will be landing in Cleveland during the summer of 2018.

"Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" will be at the Cleveland Museum of Art beginning July 7.

The exhibit, described as an "unforgettable sensory journey through the mind and legacy of one of the world’s most popular artists," highlights the works of art from Yayoi Kusama's 65-year career.

The artist's paintings and stunning interactive installations in six different mirror rooms will be on display through Sept. 30.

Phalli's Field - Kasuma used stuffed cotton, boards, and mirrors to create the mirror room.

Love Forever - Wood, mirrors, metal, and light bulbs were used in the installation that seems to appear to extend into infinity when viewing through the exhibit's peephole.

The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away - This infinitely-mirrored room was created with wood, metal, mirrors, plastic, LED lights, and other materials to make the viewer feel like they are surrounded by millions of stars in the galaxy.

Love Transformed into Dots - Kasuma used polka-dotted balloons hanging from the ceiling and lying on the floor inside the pink-hued room.

Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity - Golden lanterns flicker across a seemingly-black space in this mirrored-room.

All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins - Kasuma fascination with pumpkins is displayed in this room with illuminated pumpkins that seem to extend on forever.

Ticket information will be announced in late Feb. 2018.

The exhibit has been displayed throughout several cities recently, including Los Angeles, Toronto, and in the District of Columbia. Tickets have been in high demand during those exhibitions, with tens of thousands of people apply for entrance.

Entered the queue at 10 am on the dot (pun intended) for tickets for #InfinityMirrors by #YayoiKusama @agotoronto and 15,854 people are ahead of me ???? pic.twitter.com/uXNB1UHNDt — Melissa (@BlackBee223) January 17, 2018

After 5 days of trying, managed to get in for the very, very last batch ?? #InfinityMirrors @agotoronto pic.twitter.com/u3QXH5jRw7 — Katherine Pendrill (@K_Pendrill) January 19, 2018

This is 1000x more stressful than booking my Hamilton on Broadway tickets. #InfinityMirrors @agotoronto pic.twitter.com/oEeoU6Mgfy — Sara McGillivray (@saramcgillivray) January 16, 2018

