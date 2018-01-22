Take a mini tour of Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery opening in Ohio City soon

Take a mini tour of Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery open - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

After a few years of pop-up dinners, lectures and $29,306 in Kickstarter funds, Jeremy Umansky is ready to open Larder his delicatessen and bakery in Cleveland's Ohio City

The concept? From-scratch Eastern European foods featuring koji-cured meats, wild foraged ingredients and locally fermented foods. (By the way, koji or aspergillus oryzae is fungus.) 

Umansky, who has worked at Jonathan Sawyer's Trentina, shared a short video (featuring his adorable daughter) Jan. 22 of his new venture at the former Ohio City Firehouse at 1455 West 29th St.

On official opening date hasn't been announced but Umansky said Larder should be open in a few weeks. 

As if opening a new restaurant wasn't enough to keep Umansky busy, he's also working on publishing a book about koji. 

