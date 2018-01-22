Jury reaches verdict in trial of 3rd suspect accused in professor's murder

After one day of deliberations, jury members have reached a verdict in the trial for Terrell Gray.

Gray is the third person charged in the drive-by murder of college professor David Wilder.

Police say Wilder, 61, was driving on Woodland Avenue at Woodhill on March 25, 2017, when Gray and two other men started shooting at another vehicle.

Wilder was caught and killed in the cross-fire.

The two other men, Kassius Williams and Charles Walker, were found guilty in October and sentenced in November.

Williams, the gunman, was sentenced to 66 years to life in prison. Cleveland police say he fired more than 30 rounds.

Walker, the driver, was sentenced to 71 years to life in prison.

Wilder was an art professor at Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga County College and John Carroll University.

Gray's trial began on Jan. 16 in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McCormick.

