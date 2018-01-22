Teenager arrested for shooting three people in Barberton

Police say an 18-year-old male shot three people over an argument about a girl.

The shooting happened Friday evening at the corner of Wooster Road North and Sylvester Street in Barberton.

Quawlin Mabry was arrested Monday morning.

Barberton police say the victims are a 23-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the neck. He is currently in stable condition.

The other two victims also have non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Their names are not being released.

Mabry is currently locked up in the Barberton City Jail.

