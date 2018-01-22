Man pleads not guilty to murdering pizza delivery driver

A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to murdering a pizza delivery driver.

Cleveland police say Tyrone Leegrand shot and killed Michael Prock, 41, on June 11, 2015.

Prock was working as a delivery driver for Nunzio's Pizza at 7012 Lorain Avenue.

Shortly after midnight on June 11, 2015, Prock arrived at W. 59th and Bridge Avenue to deliver an order.

According to officers, that is when Leegrand tried to rob him and then fired several shots into the rear of Prock's car.

After being shot, Prock continued to drive down W. 59th, before crashing into a pole.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Prock died of the gunshot wound.

Leegrand is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Jan. 25.

