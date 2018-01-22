11-year-old among the victims in Lorain drive-by

One person was taken into custody after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lorain early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Larkmoor Street around 3 a.m. and police say the victims were hit by gunshots that came through the walls of a home.

A 19-year-old was hit in her shoulder and an 11-year-old was shot in his thigh.

While responding to the scene, Officer Austin Zubko spotted a vehicle that he believed could be the suspects so he followed them.

After failing to stop, the vehicle eventually crashed.

Police arrested 26-year-old Anthony Lamar Charlton but several others got away.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the crash scene and additional arrests are expected.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

