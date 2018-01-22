Stark County woman accused of shooting husband

Stark County sheriff deputies say a 45-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by his wife on Friday.

Deputies were called to the couple's home at 6147 Hudson Dr. SW around 5:30 p.m.

EMS rushed Anthony Webb to a nearby hospital.

Angela Webb is charged with one count of attempted murder and deputies say additional charges are pending.

Angela Webb is currently locked up in the Stark County Jail.

Deputies have not released a motive.

