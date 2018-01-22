Fugitive of the Week wanted for getting violent during food fight

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Tina Jones.

Jones is wanted by US Marshals and Lakewood police for an aggravated assault case.

Police say Jones allegedly stabbed her husband last October following an argument over food.

Jones, 48, is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds.

Her last known address is Madison Avenue in Lakewood, but also has ties to the Riverview Estates near W. 25th and Detroit Ave.

If you have any information in reference to Tina Jones, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

