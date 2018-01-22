Section of I-90 continues to flood, been a problem for years

A section of Interstate 90 eastbound between McKinley and Warren Roads has been flooding from time to time for years. (Source WOIO)

A section of Interstate 90 eastbound between McKinley and Warren Roads has been flooding from time to time for years.

On Monday it appears it caused a car to go out of control and hit the median wall, injuring the driver.

The spray from cars going through the water is a sight worthy of any water park but this is not fun, it is dangerous.

Tail lights can be seen as some people slowed before hitting the pooling water. Others did not.

"What did you think about the car wash courtesy of the State of Ohio?" Isaac Tohme answered "Oh, it was horrible."

One of the drivers in his delivery business hit the water and a wall year ago.

"It's like that every year, happens every year," another driver said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it had a crew out early on the morning of Jan. 22.



Whatever was done didn't work.

Water remained and drivers who made it through had a common concern.

"It was a little bit alarming but it is a Jeep. Did handle it but it's awfully dangerous for a small sedan," another driver said.

A second driver had the same thought.

"I'm a big truck. I'm wondering what's going to happen to smaller cars," a different driver said.

He was right, a smaller car hit the median wall, just after driving through the water. It was no fender bender. Other drivers comforted the person behind the wheel.

EMS and fire crews got the job done and the driver transported. The danger is well known on the west side. The same thing happened last week.

By afternoon after Cleveland 19 told ODOT about the accident another crew was dispatched to see what could be done about the water covering the highway. It's obviously a drainage problem of some sort, a nagging one that people on the West Side have known about for years.

The spray from cars going through the water is a sight worthy of any water park but this is not fun, it is dangerous.

ODOT said they found calcified debris hubcaps

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.