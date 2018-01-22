Homicide unit investigates fatal stabbing in Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department said investigators found the man on the 3200 block of West 44th Street in Cleveland. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Cleveland Police Department said a man is dead after being stabbed on Jan. 22.

Police said he was found on the 3200 block of West 44th Street in Cleveland.

Investigators said the victim was dead when police arrived to the scene.

The homicide unit has responded to the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

