Burnout becoming a growing problem in many professions

A common complaint by doctors and nurses is they are facing "professional burnout."

But they are not the only ones facing this problem.

We told you last week about a new study showing burnout causes more medical mistakes.

"Every year 300-400 physicians commit suicide," Dr. Amy Sullivan said.

Dr. Sullivan is the Director of Behavioral Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

She said that statistic is equivalent to two medical school classes being loss every year due to burnout.

"The electronic medical record has been quite a stressor for many physicians. Some of the ACA changes, the new legislation has been a stressor, just trying to understand what we're required to do," Sullivan said.

Long hours at work and student loan debt add to the frustration.

"Women tend to burn out 60 percent more than men do because of all that women are faced with outside of their jobs," Sullivan said.

"Having a well being approach I think is another thing. So, well would be things like making sure that you're sleeping, that your nutrition is on par. That you're doing some sort of physical activity," Sullivan said.

Almost every category of workers has its own burnout including:

EMS

Firefighters

Police Officers

This is because some of the things that they see is pretty traumatic.

"Dentistry is another field. Media productions, your field is another field that burns out. To be honest with you I don't think any field is spared," Sullivan said.

Here are some signs of physical and emotional exhaustion:

Insomnia

Forgetfulness

Impaired concentration

Impaired attention

Physical symptoms

Increased illness

Loss of appetite

Anxiety and Depression

Dr. Sullivan said yoga or other exercise, listening to calming music and being active socially will help fight off burnout.

