Perry Township Police: Mother & 3 kids held against their will at gunpoint, suspect arrested

The Perry Township Police Department said a mother and her three children were held against their will at gunpoint on Jan. 22. (Source: WOIO)

The Perry Township Police Department said a mother and her three children were held against their will at gunpoint on Jan. 22.

Police said officers received a call for service regarding a welfare check on the 5100 block of Tyler Street in Canton.

Investigators said shots were fired at the home.

Authorities said when officers arrived on seen a victim with injuries from a gunshot was quickly located and transported to a local emergency room for medical treatment.

Detectives learned a mother and her three kids were held inside the home against their will at gunpoint during the early hours of the day, according to police.

Police said the suspect shot a man coming to the home to check on the mother and the children.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene.

Authorities said later in the day officers were able to identify the suspect and and arrest him.

Christopher P. Fahrni, 35, Massillon, was charged with:

Attempt to commit aggravated murder

Four counts of kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated menacing

Several police departments helped Perry Township Police during the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.