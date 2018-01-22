Missing pig in Massillon, police trying to find owner

The Massillon Police Department is trying to find the owner of a missing pig. (Source Massillon Police Facebook Page)

The police department posted a photo of the animal on their Facebook page around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The post said "Anyone missing a friend?"

In the first 20 minutes, the social media post had 31 shares, 59 reactions and 16 comments.

The police department said if anyone has any information about the pig's owner you are asked to call 330-832-9811.

