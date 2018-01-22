Report: Todd Haley to be named Browns offensive coordinator

Haley has been the Offensive Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers the past six years. (Source AP Images)

According to NFL.com writer Michael Silver, Todd Haley will be the next Offensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

Haley has been the Offensive Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers the past six years.

He was also the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons.

Haley will most likely be the play caller for the Browns, Hue Jackson has been the player caller for the past two seasons.

The Browns need help on offense. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer led the NFL in interceptions in 2017.

