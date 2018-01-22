Akron school board member accused of overdosing in SUV submits resignation

The Akron Board of Education member accused of overdosing in his SUV submitted his resignation on Monday.

The board accepted his resignation around 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Officers with the Akron Police Department were called to 226 East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

John Otterman was found unconscious in the front driver's seat of his Ford Escape.

Police administered four doses of Narcan before transporting him to Akron City Hospital.

Police also found a folded piece of paper in the center console containing marijuana and .4 grames of a white powdery substance.

According to the police report it tested positive for fentanyl. After speaking with Otterman he admitted to having the drugs, police say.

He was issued a summons for possessing marijuana and possessing fentanyl.

STATEMENT FROM AKRON SCHOOL BOARD from Jan. 19:

"Our primary concern, at this time, is for Mr. Otterman and his family and our thoughts are with them through what is certainly a very difficult time."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.