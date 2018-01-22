Bear tracks spotted at Summit Metro Parks

Bear tracks have been spotted at Summit Metro Parks. (Source Summit Metro Parks Facebook Page)

A visitor messaged the Summit Metro Parks and asked "What made these tracks on the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail near Clinton?"

Summit Metro Parks said the tracks are from a black bear.

A park visitor messaged us to ask: "What made these tracks on the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail near Clinton?" We confirmed for her they're tracks from a black bear. ?? What a cool find! pic.twitter.com/3xbrakgyOP — Summit Metro Parks (@metro_parks) January 22, 2018

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources there are 50-100 black bears in the state.

ODNR said most black bears range in size from 100-400 pounds.

