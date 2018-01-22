Bear tracks spotted at Summit Metro Parks - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bear tracks spotted at Summit Metro Parks

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Bear tracks have been spotted at Summit Metro Parks.

A visitor messaged the Summit Metro Parks and asked "What made these tracks on the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail near Clinton?"

Summit Metro Parks said the tracks are from a black bear.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources there are 50-100 black bears in the state.

ODNR said most black bears range in size from 100-400 pounds.

