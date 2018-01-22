Eastlake Police warn people of possible flood conditions

The Eastlake Police Department said a reverse 911 has been sent out to warn people of possible flood conditions because of ice blockage. (Source Eastlake Police)

Police said they will be monitoring "trouble" areas around the Chagrin River in Eastlake.

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team said the weekend warm up and rain is contributing to ice jams in the area.

Temps were around 60 degrees in Northeast Ohio on Monday.

