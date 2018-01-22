Taco Bell plans on hold in Mayfield Heights

Plans for a Taco Bell restaurant may be on hold now in Mayfield Heights. (Source WOIO/Stock Photo)

Plans for a Taco Bell restaurant may be on hold now in Mayfield Heights.

A group of residents took their concerns regarding traffic issues before city council.

Council turned down the plan the city put forward, by a 5-2 vote and now it’s unclear what Taco Bell will do next.

Plans for the restaurant to be built at the corner of Mayfield Road and Belrose Road included the only entry into the restaurant off of Belrose Road.

A number of Belrose residents were concerned that the plan would create traffic and safety issues as they tried to get from Belrose Road onto Mayfield Road.

“It’s going to add increased traffic to the area, Belrose is already deteriorating and its going accelerate that,”Craig Schmidt said, he lives on Belrose.

Mayfield Heights. Mayor Anthony Dicicco said the city did it’s due diligence with the project and commissioned a study by traffic engineers who came up their plan.

“It should be easier to get on to Mayfield if the driveway is on Belrose because cars will not stack in front of Belrose on Mayfield,” Dicicco said.

Schmidt said the traffic was not the only issue that he and fellow residents are concerned about, he believes it’s a safety issue.

“We have a lot of small children in the area, we've had young families move into the area so their safety is going to be at stake,” Schmidt said.

City council at least at this point, sided with the residents and sent the project back to the planning commission.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.