Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brooklyn Heights

The Brooklyn Heights Police Department said a woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Jan. 22.

Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Monday on the 700 block of Tuxedo Avenue.

The woman was not injured.

Authorities said the car that is missing is a 2015 Ford Escape.

The license plate reads "Cat Mama", the woman told police her phone, wallet and purse were also stolen.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone who has any information about the car is asked to call police at 216-741-2700.

