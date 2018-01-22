Penton's Farm Market in Lorain County is closing, citing changing times

The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A group of employees in Euclid say they've been shorted hours, paid late and even had their paychecks bounce. Some of the drivers for Marlin Transport called Cleveland 19 for help.More >>
A group of employees in Euclid say they've been shorted hours, paid late and even had their paychecks bounce. Some of the drivers for Marlin Transport called Cleveland 19 for help.More >>
Mistakes on tax returns can cost you time and money. Therefore, it literally pays to keep them to a minimum.More >>
Mistakes on tax returns can cost you time and money. Therefore, it literally pays to keep them to a minimum.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.More >>
Vendors at the the West Side Market are mourning the sudden loss of a man who's produce stand has been there for more than a century.More >>
Vendors at the the West Side Market are mourning the sudden loss of a man who's produce stand has been there for more than a century.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>