Northeast Ohio weather: A big temperature transition today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure will move NE through the Great Lakes today. This will force another little cold front through the area. Sprawling high pressure will build back in from Wednesday through Friday. Another cold front will move east through NE Ohio this weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! How about that overnight rain and thunder? That's not something we see every night in January. While the storms have moved out, warmer-than-average temperatures have hung around. Those temperatures, however, will drop through the day.

9:00 AM: 44°, Noon: 41°, 5:00 PM: 38°

Today's precipitation forecast is a little tricky, so I've broken it down into hour-by-hour segments for you.

Now – 2:00 PM: Cloudy skies and areas of light rain or drizzle

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Cloudy skies with areas of light rain or snow

5:00 PM – 2:00 AM: Snow showers

This is more of a nuisance than a high impact winter weather event. After a stretch of warmer-than-average weather, ground temperatures and road surface temperatures are well above freezing. When the snow begins to fall later, it probably won't stick to the roads.

My only concern is for this evening. With lake enhancement and then lake effect tonight, we will see a prolonged period of snow showers. If you live in the Primary or Secondary Snow Belts, be careful traveling this evening.

In terms of accumulation, we'll get little to nothing. Some spots outside of the Primary Snow Belt *could* see up to an inch. There may be a few areas inside of the Primary Snow Belt that see 1" – 3" by early tomorrow morning.

Dry Ending To The Work Week:

Colder air will continue to move in overnight, but it'll be replaced with much warmer air by Friday. With high pressure nosing back in by mid-week, we'll get a little break in the rain and snow.

Wednesday's high: 29° with mostly cloudy skies and flurries

Thursday's high: 31° with a mix of sun and clouds

Friday's high: 52° with a mix of sun and clouds (This is going to be an AWESOME day!)

Weekend Outlook:

Models are indicating that another cold front will move in this weekend. We are still lacking some consistency within the model guidance, so this forecast will likely change. For now, here's what to expect.

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with a chance of rain showers. (High: 56°)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. (High: 45°)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.