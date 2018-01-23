Northeast Ohio weather: Some snow and colder tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Colder air continues to build in tonight. It will be windy as well. Snow showers will be flying but we don't think it will accumulate much at all. Most spots will see less than 1 inch of snow. Tomorrow will be cloudy and chilly with flurries around throughout the day. It will not be as windy. A warmer air mass starts to track back in Thursday as we start another moderating trend in temperatures.

