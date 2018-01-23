Power restored after outage affects flights, impacts thousands near Cleveland Hopkins

Street lights and buildings near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were without power (Source: WOIO)

Overnight power outage issues that caused several flight delays and cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been resolved.

Thunderstorms aren't usually associated with Northeast Ohio winters, but a severe storm system moved through the area overnight.

Nighttime #thunderstorms in #Cleveland in January. Alright then! 1:00 AM radar shows storms moving NE at 55 mph through NE Ohio. Threats: 40 mph winds, pea size hail, and lightning. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/C6dgBkGcVA — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) January 23, 2018

After the storm system moved through, thousands of power outages were reported across the area.

At one point, more than 7,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity.

As of 6:30 a.m., only 854 customers were still impacted.The power outages also affected flights and portions of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Due to a power outage, flights will be delayed/cancelled. Please contact your airline for more information. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 23, 2018

Update from Cleveland Hopkins communications team on power outage: No flights currently affected. I asked about backup generators-- airport said this "The back up generators maintain safety, airfield and tower. We have employees prepared to assist in the terminal." — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 23, 2018

By 6:35 a.m., airport officials said power was restored to the airport.

Power to the airport has been restored. Please check your flight status with your airline for delays/cancellations. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 23, 2018

