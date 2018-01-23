Power restored after outage affects flights, impacts thousands n - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Power restored after outage affects flights, impacts thousands near Cleveland Hopkins

Street lights and buildings near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were without power (Source: WOIO) Street lights and buildings near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were without power (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Overnight power outage issues that caused several flight delays and cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been resolved.

Thunderstorms aren't usually associated with Northeast Ohio winters, but a severe storm system moved through the area overnight.

After the storm system moved through, thousands of power outages were reported across the area.

At one point, more than 7,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity.

As of 6:30 a.m., only 854 customers were still impacted.The power outages also affected flights and portions of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

By 6:35 a.m., airport officials said power was restored to the airport.

