Power restored after outage affects flights, impacts thousands near Cleveland Hopkins

Street lights and buildings near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were without power (Source: WOIO)

The overnight power outage issues that caused several flight delays and cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been resolved.

According to Robert Kennedy, the Cleveland Director of Port Control, said the primary power supply was down for routine maintenance.

The secondary power source was knocked out around 2:20 a.m. for an unknown reason at this time.

Due to a power outage some roadway and parking lot lights are not working & some elevators and escalators are out of use. Please be patient. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 23, 2018

Due to a power outage, flights will be delayed/cancelled. Please contact your airline for more information. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) January 23, 2018

The interior lights and security systems were never impacted, according to Kennedy, but approximately two dozen flights were delayed and three flights were cancelled because of the outages.

By 6:35 a.m., airport officials said power was restored to the airport.

Thousands of Northeast Ohioans were also impacted by power outages. At one point, more than 7,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity.

As of 6:30 a.m., only 854 customers were still impacted.The power outages also affected flights and portions of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.