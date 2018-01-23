Missing Akron man found safe; returns home on his own - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing Akron man found safe; returns home on his own

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Stephen Demlow (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A 70-year-old man missing since Sunday evening has returned home safe.

Stephen Demlow was last seen Sunday evening at 7 p.m. after he left his home on Morrison Street in Akron.

He returned home on his own Tuesday morning.

