Police search for missing 70-year-old man from Akron, last seen Sunday

Akron police are looking for 70-year-old Stephen Demlow.

Police say Stephen was last seen Sunday evening at 7 p.m. after he left his home on Morrison Street in Akron.

Stephen is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He does have a history of diabetes and a past traumatic brain injury, according to police.

Stephen may be in a gray 2008 Kia Rio with Ohio plates reading "RIOCOOL."

If you have any information, please contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.